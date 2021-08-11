Lane reductions on I-90 over Fuller Road through next week in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announces lane closures in both directions on I-90 & Fuller Road, in the City of Albany. As part of the ongoing project to rehabilitate an existing bridge on the interstate, during weeknights, overnights for the next two weeks, weather permitting.

One or two of the four lanes will be closed in either direction at 7 p.m. Monday night, through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. During those hours through Saturday and Thursday mornings, overnight lane closures continue weeknights from Aug. 14 through Aug. 19.

The direction and number of lanes closed will depend upon the pace of work. That may extend into additional weeknights and lane closures, if necessary due to weather conditions.

As part of this project, one of the two southbound lanes of Fuller Road underneath I-90 will be closed around the clock between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

One of four eastbound lanes of I-90, over Erie Boulevard near Exit 6A, will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., through Monday morning, Aug. 16, at 5 a.m.

Motorists are reminded to significantly slow down within work zones, when encountering roadside vehicles displaying flashing caution lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, with convictions that could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.