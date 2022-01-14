Lane closures Saturday on Northway in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists to expect rolling lane closures from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, January 15, for maintenance roadwork, weather permitting. Traffic in both directions on Interstate 87, Adirondack Northway in Saratoga County between the Thaddeus Kosciusko Bridge (Twin Bridges) and Exit 12, will be affected.

NYSODT says motorists are reminded to slow down significantly, if safely possible, move over a lane, whenever encountering maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license said NYSDOT. Travelers can get up-to-date travel information by calling 511, visiting the 511NY webpage, or mobile app.