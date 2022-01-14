Lane closures Saturday on Northway in Saratoga County

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
traffic-alert-graphic_404232

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists to expect rolling lane closures from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, January 15, for maintenance roadwork, weather permitting. Traffic in both directions on Interstate 87, Adirondack Northway in Saratoga County between the Thaddeus Kosciusko Bridge (Twin Bridges) and Exit 12, will be affected.

NYSODT says motorists are reminded to slow down significantly, if safely possible, move over a lane, whenever encountering maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license said NYSDOT. Travelers can get up-to-date travel information by calling 511, visiting the 511NY webpage, or mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19