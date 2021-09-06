Lane closures planned for Route 9 in Malta and Saratoga Springs

MALTA N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be reducing Route 9 to one lane in each direction on weekdays in Saratoga County starting September 7, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lane closures are to facilitate a resurfacing project.

The lane closures will be just north of the Route 67 roundabout in Malta to just north of the Avenue of the Pines in Saratoga Springs. Lanes will reopen by 3:30 p.m. when events are scheduled at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

NYSDOT expects the road work to be completed by early November. Workers will upgrade existing sidewalk ramps as well.

NYSDOT says motorists should watch for flaggers’ directions and slow down. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.