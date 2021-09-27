Lane closures near roundabout at Route 4 and Route 151 in East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of two Route 4 lanes approaching the roundabout in both directions at the intersection of Route 151 in East Greenbush will be closed starting September 27. The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) says crews are constructing additional lanes exiting the roundabout to enhance traffic flow.

Motorists should watch for flaggers and workers weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lanes will be reduced around the clock until the work is completed by early November.

DOT reminds motorists to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.