Lane Closures in effect on I-890 in Schenectady on Saturday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to watch for lane closures on Westbound Interstate 890 between Exit 7in the town of Rotterdam and Exit 6 in the City of Schenectady on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Two of the three westbound travel lanes will be closed for pavement repairs.

Those driving in the are asked to move over a lane or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.  

DOT workers want to remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

