Lane closures along the Northway in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There will be lane closures along the Adirondack Northway in both directions starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. to allow Department of Transportation workers to patch the road surface.

Starting Tuesday, DOT workers will begin daytime work from the Twin Bridges to Exit 12. The work will be done Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Department of Transportation reminds commuters to slow down and move over safely when driving past work crews. Fines are doubled is drivers are speeding during a work zone.