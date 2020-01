BECKET, M.A. (NEWS10) — The right lane of 1-90 eastbound is closed Tuesday morning after large rocks fell into the roadway and behind the guardrail.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said although DOT crews cleared the debris on the road, the right lane will remain closed in Becket at mile marker 15.5 until engineers finish inspecting the area.

One lane of travel eastbound remains open.

There is no word on what caused the rock slide or how long the road is expected to be closed.