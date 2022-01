COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All lanes are now open on the NY 7 westbound ramp to I-87 Exit 6 in Colonie. The lane was closed because of a crash.

It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed. If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.