Lane closed on I-787 in Watervliet due to a vehicle fire

UPDATE: All lanes are open and the roadway is clear

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the 511NY Traffic Map, the right lane is closed on I-787 going southbound near the Watervliet and Green Island Line because of a vehicle fire.

It is unknown how long the lane will be closed, follow us at News10.com to stay up to date on the situation.

