FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 16, a lane will be closed on Broadway (State Route 4) in Fort Edward between East Street and Fort Edward School. The lane will be closed because of repairs by Washington County.

The Washington County Sewer Agency will be conducting repairs on a line that will require road work. Work will begin at 7 a.m.

