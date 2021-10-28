UPDATE: All lanes are open after crash on I-87 Northway in Colonie

UPDATE: All lanes are open
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One lane is closed on I-87 Northway going northbound between Exit 6; NY 2; NY 7 and Exit 8; Crescent Road. The road is closed because of a crash.
It is unknown when the lane will reopen. If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can send them to news@news10.com.
