Lane blocked due to crash on I-90 Thruway in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:

CAR CRASH_GENERIC_1280X720_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the 511NY Traffic Map, the left lane is blocked on the I-90 NYS Thruway going eastbound after Exit 24 in Albany

At this time it is unknown how serious the crash is or how if there are any injuries. NEWS10 will update when more information is received.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our traffic page online and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19