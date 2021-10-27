Lane blocked after crash with injuries on I-90 and NYS Thruway in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The left lane is blocked on I-90 and NYS Thruway going eastbound After Exit 24. The lane is blocked because of a crash with injuries.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen and how serious the crash or injuries are. If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can email them to news@news10.com.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.

