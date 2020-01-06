Landry’s restaurants’ credit card information may have been hacked — here are the chains affected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you eat at a Landry’s-owned restaurant chain last year?

Landry’s has sent out a warning to customers after a data breach may have compromised people’s card information including locations here in the Capital Region.

The Houston-based company operates more than 60 restaurant chains, including Saltgrass Steak House and Brick House.

The breach happened due to some staff members using devices to enter orders instead of what’s used to pay out customers. The devices do not have the same security technology as ones used for payments.

Affected cards were swiped between March 13 and October 17, 2019.

The company encourages customers to monitor bank statements. For a full list of restaurants and locations, click here.