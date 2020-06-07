Landmarks to be lit in blue and gold across the state to honor New Yorkers’ work to help flatten coronavirus curve

April 23, 2020 – Albany, NY – The Corning Tower is lit up with NY Tough at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo announced Sunday that landmarks across the state will be lit in blue and gold and will project “New York Tough” in honor of New Yorkers’ work to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The following landmarks will be lit including:

One World Trade Center

Grand Central Terminal Bridge

Rockefeller Center

Corning Tower

Utica State Office Building

Kosciuszko Bridge

H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building

New York State Education Department Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

New York State Fairgrounds

Niagara Falls

Olympic Ski Jumps

Olympic Center

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary,” Governor Cuomo said. “Forget flattening the curve of the virus – we bent the curve – and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment. In light of that, we are going to highlight the landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of our New Yorkers, because we are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving.”