Lake Placid boat launch to close May 19-20 for routine maintenance, according to DEC

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Tuesday the Lake Placid boat launch in Essex County will be closed May 19-20, 2021, for routine maintenance.

The boat launch is located off Route 86 in the Village of Lake Placid on Mirror Lake Drive, and the DEC says planned work includes painting the parking lot striping.

The closure is temporary and the boat launch will reopen on Friday, May 21, 2021, according to the DEC.

For additional information about DEC boat launches, you can visit the DEC’s website.