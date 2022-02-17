LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, police said Donald Bulay, 22, of Lake Luzerne, was issued a criminal citation following a continued investigation into an alleged assault. Officials said on December 8, 2021, a younger victim reported being sexually assaulted by Bulay.

The investigation is being led by the Rutland County Special Investigation Unit with the assistance of the Child First Advocacy Center, along with the Department for Children and Families. Officials said the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence are kept confidential.

Bulay has been ordered to appear at the Superior Court of Vermont, Criminal Division on March 28. No further information has been released at this time. Stay tuned to NEWS10 for this developing story.