Lake Luzerne man arrested trying to meet underage girl in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – a Lake Luzerne man was arrested after State Police say he traveled to the Town of Colonie to meet an underage girl. 

31-year-old Kevin Mulcahy was taken into custody following a joint investigation between State Police, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Mulcahy now faces charges of attempted rape in the 2nd degree and patronizing a prostitute. He was taken into custody without incident and sent to the Albany County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.

