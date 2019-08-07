Lake Luzerne man arrested trying to meet underage girl in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – a Lake Luzerne man was arrested after State Police say he traveled to the Town of Colonie to meet an underage girl.

31-year-old Kevin Mulcahy was taken into custody following a joint investigation between State Police, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Mulcahy now faces charges of attempted rape in the 2nd degree and patronizing a prostitute. He was taken into custody without incident and sent to the Albany County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.