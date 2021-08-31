Lake Luzerne man arrested for reportedly failing to register as sex offender

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Tubbs, 32, of Lake Luzerne after he reportedly failed to register as a sex offender following a 2013 conviction.

Police say since October 2020, the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit investigated an incident involving a level 1 registered sex offender failing to follow the state requirements. Tubbs is said to be a level 1 sex offender with a sexually violent offender designation due to an Attempted Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree conviction involving an 11-year-old girl in Glens Falls.

As a result, Tubbs was arrested and charged with:

1) Felony count of failure to register or verify his address as part of his requirements.

Tubbs was released on an appearance ticket returnable in Lake George Court at a later date. The investigation and arrest was handled by members of the Criminal Investigations Unit.