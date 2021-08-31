LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Tubbs, 32, of Lake Luzerne after he reportedly failed to register as a sex offender following a 2013 conviction.
Police say since October 2020, the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit investigated an incident involving a level 1 registered sex offender failing to follow the state requirements. Tubbs is said to be a level 1 sex offender with a sexually violent offender designation due to an Attempted Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree conviction involving an 11-year-old girl in Glens Falls.
As a result, Tubbs was arrested and charged with:
1) Felony count of failure to register or verify his address as part of his requirements.
Tubbs was released on an appearance ticket returnable in Lake George Court at a later date. The investigation and arrest was handled by members of the Criminal Investigations Unit.
More from NEWS10
- Cases increasing in Washington County COVID report
- Lightning strike at beach kills NJ lifeguard, injures 7 others
- China limiting children to 3 hours of online gaming a week
- Lake Luzerne man arrested for reportedly failing to register as sex offender
- Vaccine clinic held at funeral for Florida deputy who died from COVID