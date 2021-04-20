Lake George’s own dedicated radio station hitting the airwaves next month

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George airwaves have plenty of radio stations bouncing across the mountains.

But starting next month, one will be based around the village itself exclusively.

Lake George Radio will talk village news, weather, events and business at 93.% FM starting May 1.

The show is a product of Loud Media, who also runs Saratoga and Glens Falls-aimed radio stations from a Saratoga Springs headquarters. Lake George Radio will be based there too, but operations manager Walt Adams will be hosting his morning show from a satellite office in the village.

Adams, a village resident and longtime radio personality, is aiming for the show to be for locals first, but understands that the summer tourist season’s influence on the area can’t be ignored.

Listeners will be able to tune in from Warrensburg down to Glens Falls and Queensbury – and even out on the lake on boats.

Adams says signal-boosting info for events like Americade is also a priority, not just as adventisement.

For example, listeners would be able to tune in daily to hear about timing for events, parking info, and exactly how busy the village is at the height of a busy weekend.

Business owners and local leaders are also set as guests, including longtime Lake George mayor Bob Blais.

The show will also air online at lakegeorgeradio.com.