Lake George’s iconic summer trolleys in need of new drivers

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George is seeing an employee shortage across most of its seasonal businesses. That shortage extends too to the signature red trolleys that travel Route 9 to Glens Falls and back in the summer, but not for the same reasons.

Scott Sopczyk, transportation director for Greater Glens Falls Transit, says the 20 drivers he usually hires to pilot the summer trolleys are currently down to eight.

GGFT hires school bus drivers who are off for the summer to pilot the trolleys, but many aren’t interested in coming back, and nobody new is stepping up in their place.

What’s worse, most of the shifts left open are evening and weekend shifts, which facilitate traffic to village businesses during events and holiday weekends.

Those interested in driving for GGFT can apply online.