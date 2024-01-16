LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With heavy snowfall Tuesday and subfreezing temperatures later this week, you might be tempted to stay inside. But the tourism industry here in Lake George is banking on people coming outside to take advantage of winter attractions.

Lake George remained unfrozen on Tuesday. You may hate cold weather, but Gina Minzer says the village needs it. The Executive Director at their Regional Chamber of Commerce says a sufficiently frozen lake means icy activities at their upcoming Winter Carnival won’t be relegated to land.

“There’s car races on the lake, there’s outhouse races on the lake, there’s motorcycle races on the lake, which is very exciting for people who can’t imagine doing all of that on a frozen lake” Minzer told NEWS10’s Zion Decoteau.

Even though Mayor Ray Perry says the town enjoys a year-round economy, a white landscape could bring in a lot of green for their winter economy.

“It’s great to have that sales tax that occupancy tax that funding really drives our economy,” said the mayor.

Driving along the aptly named Canada Street, the road was empty like the frozen tundra. One of the only businesses open was the Gyro Hut. Owner Imran Swaheed is banking on a boost in foot traffic from the lake freezing and the carnival.

“Summertime it’s very crowded here. Summertime, It’s very good, still going. In winter, we need some extra things to make more business here” said Swaheed.

While things are looking up now, Mayor Perry is worried about warmer winters in the future.

“I’d hate to see our four seasons go away, which I don’t think it’s going to happen in my lifetime, but it is you know there is a threat” said Mayor Perry.

The Lake George Winter Carnival will occur every Saturday in February beginning on the 3rd.