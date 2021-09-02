Lake George triathlon kicks off this weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:
Lake-George-Triathlon

Swimmers hit the water at a previous Lake George Triathlon.

LAKE GEORGE N.Y (NEWS10) — The Alpha Win Lake George Triathlon festival kicks off this weekend at the Lake George Dog Beach. The festival begins Friday, September 3, and runs through Sunday, September 5.

Online registration ends Friday at 5 p.m. and the races start Saturday. Competitors can compete in one of the following:

  • Alpha 70.3: a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, and 13.1 mile run
  • Alpha Sprint: a 750 meter swim, 12.4 mile bike, and 3.1 mile run
  • Alpha Olympic: a 1,500 meter swim, 24.8 mile bike, and a 6.2 mile run

Awards will be given out after each of the races. The full schedule of events and COVID-19 protocols can be found on Alpha Win’s website.

