Lake George tourism survey points to strong season from summer into fall

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The tourism season in the village of Lake George has been cautious but well-trafficked so far, with a busier July than expected. This week, a survey showed that the busiest may be still ahead.

The survey, from Warren County Tourism, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mannix Marketing, showed that nearly 62 percent of nearly 6,000 customers surveyed were planning to visit in August or into the fall.

Of those, 62 percent say they plan to stay overnight; 29 hope to make 3 or more separate visits; 11 percent plan to visit 5 times or more; and 8 percent do not plan to travel at all, due to COVID-19.

The survey also cataloged the top interests of visitors to the area. The top five responses were beaches, shopping, cruise boats, watersports and museums.

By county, those who responded to the survey were mostly from Westchester, Orange and Dutchess counties, with Massachusetts and parts of central New York and Long Island also represented strongly.

On the overnight stay question, in addition to those who planned to stay overnight, an additional 25 percent said they would sometimes spend a night, sometimes just visit for the day, depending on circumstances. Overnight stays generate occupancy tax, which helps offset local property tax costs for residents.

“We are thankful for the generosity of local businesses who donated prizes to help encourage participation. The survey results provided keen insight into the sentiments of travelers to our area. This will assist us as we continue to communicate with our valued visitors and plan for the future as a business community. More than ever we have pivoted our communications and marketing strategies as we listen to consumers. Our area is rich in the top five activities and interests travelers deemed most important,” said LGRCC&CVB Executive Director Gina Mintzer.

