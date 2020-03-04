Lake George team takes five awards in robotics tourney, qualifies for world championship

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local high school team recently competed in the VEX NYS Championship, a state robotics tournament held annually in Syracuse. The team took home five awards and qualified for the VEX World Championship.
The team won 2020 Tournament Champion, the Innovative Award, the Think Award and the 2020 Programming and Drive Skills Champion title.
A roster of 70 teams participated in the state championship, running through single-elimination matches with robotics projects built by students.
The Lake George team created three multifunctional robotics systems, named 64040 A, B and C. All three robots made it to the finals in their respective divisions.
The robots competed in “Tower Takeover,” a game designed to challenge the systems’ versatility and programming.
Next, the team will be headed to the 2020 VEX World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky on April 22-25.
The team was comprised of 13 students who have worked closely in STEM fields. The three robots they built were modified constantly during the tournament.
The team includes:
- Carson Bruening, grade 11: team captain, lead systems design and builder robots A, B, C, competition/skills driver robot C
- Madeline Gorey, grade 11: assistant captain, lead engineering notebook designer robots A,B,C, competition spotter robot C
- Christian Sitletti, grade 10: assistant captain, lead programmer driver and skills robots A, B, C, competition spotter robot C
- Kristian Johnson, grade 10: assistant captain, competition driver robot B, systems build support, programming skills support robots A and B
- Antonio Chiaravalle, grade 10: systems maintenance robot A, competition/skills driver robot A
- Isaac Herrick, grade 10: skills programmer robot A, competition spotter robot A
- Anthony Richichi, grade 11: systems maintenance robot A, competition spotter robot A
- Emily Fuller, grade 10: autonomous programming robot B, engineering notebook support, competition statistics and scouting
- Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola, grade 11: engineering notebook designer robots A, B, C, competition statistics and scouting, alternate competition spotter
- Gianna Fasulo, grade 9: lead competition statistics and scouting, engineering notebook support robots A, B, C
- Shelby Decker, grade 10: competition spotter robot B, build systems support, engineering notebook support, alternate competition scout
- Michael Burrows, grade 12: lead scout report statistics, build systems support robot B, alternate competition spotter
- Jonah Cocozza, grade 9: competition spotter robot B, pre-scouting reports and statistics
