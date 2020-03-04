Lake George team takes five awards in robotics tourney, qualifies for world championship

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local high school team recently competed in the VEX NYS Championship, a state robotics tournament held annually in Syracuse. The team took home five awards and qualified for the VEX World Championship.

The team won 2020 Tournament Champion, the Innovative Award, the Think Award and the 2020 Programming and Drive Skills Champion title.

A roster of 70 teams participated in the state championship, running through single-elimination matches with robotics projects built by students.

The Lake George team created three multifunctional robotics systems, named 64040 A, B and C. All three robots made it to the finals in their respective divisions.

The robots competed in “Tower Takeover,” a game designed to challenge the systems’ versatility and programming.

Next, the team will be headed to the 2020 VEX World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky on April 22-25.

The team was comprised of 13 students who have worked closely in STEM fields. The three robots they built were modified constantly during the tournament.

The team includes: