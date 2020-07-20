Lake George tables law that would have restricted pet ownership

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Lake George tabled a law which had been under consideration which would put new limits on pet ownership. The law would have limited residents to owning no more than three dogs or cats.

Mayor Bob Blais said in a phone call Monday that the law was being considered as a way to take legal action in dealing with two village homes which had been the subject of animal complaints in recent weeks. In a Monday morning village board meeting, it did not seem likely anything would happen with it moving forward.

One was an empty home where several dogs and cats had been living for a period of time, causing damage to the house and prompting neighbors to complain due to the stench of feces from inside and outside the house.

The other was an occupied house that Blais said was home to between 12 and 16 cats. Neighbors complained that the cats had been coming onto their properties and creating problems.

“It’s apparent that the people are not going to cooperate,” Blais said, in reference to the owners of both homes.

The village found a local law that would let them take action if the problem were just with dogs, but no similar law existed involving cats. And so the hope was to create one law which would address both.

The law would technically apply to any home with more than the limited number of animals, but Blais said it would only have been enforced as a way to resolve complaints from the village. Anyone over the limit but not causing problems would not be asked to give up their animals.

“We don’t go around checking how many cats we have,” Blais said.

Now, the board is looking toward the village attorney, Matt Fuller, for guidance on what legal action they can take in order to get these two homes cleaned up. What shape that action might take was not clear on Monday.

