Lake George Steamboat Company to reopen this weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a long start to the summer in a tourism industry working hard to find legs, a beacon of normalcy will be traveling the lake as the Lake George Steamboat Company is set to resume operations starting this weekend.

On June 13-14, the company will offer 1-hour cruises on The Mohican, going out at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The timing and length of these cruises will allow for adequate cleaning procedures.

Those will be followed by cruises resuming on Lac Du Saint Sacrement with daily luncheon trips set to start June 17, and dinner trips on June 20. However, the company made it clear they will not be able to serve food or drink on the cruises until July 1.

The Minnie Ha-Ha will join the others for cruises starting June 27-28.

All cruises are operating at reduced capacity for the time being, in order to keep things safe within state COVID-19 guidelines.

The Deuce Moose Cafe and Bar, located across the street from the steamboat company, is also set to open, starting June 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

