Lake George ‘Sham ‘Rock’ the Block’ set for weekend before St. Patrick’s Day

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – St. Patrick’s Day is next Tuesday, March 17, but Lake George is paining the village green this weekend in celebration.

The village’s “Sham ‘Rock’ the Block” celebration is set for this Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15, starting with a parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Many events will be outdoors, but the central hub for music and other activities is Duffy’s Tavern at 20 Amherst St.

The full list of events is as follows:

Saturday, March 14:

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Forthlin Road

3 p.m.: Keg Toss Contest

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Johnny O’Eisenhart

5:30 p.m.: Wild Irish Acres Step Dancers

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Stones & Beatles (U2 tribute band)

Sunday, March 15:

Noon to 5 p.m.: Horse Rides

Noon to 5 p.m.: Bounce Houses

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Triskele

2 p.m.: Kids Scavenger Hunt

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: The Stout Boys

In addition, a cornhole contest and fire pit will be set up both days in the village.

Admission for the event is free. Call (518) 668-5323 or visit their Facebook page for more information.