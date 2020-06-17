Lake George set to open Million Dollar Beach for daily use starting Saturday

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After operating at limited capacity and hours since Memorial Day weekend, Lake George announced Wednesday that Million Dollar Beach will resume typical hours starting this weekend.

The beach, located in the village, will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, June 20.

Beach capacity will remain limited to 500 people, half of its normal capacity, and parking in the beach lot will be restricted to 150 cars.

Parking at the beach costs $10 per car, $5 for a motorcycle or $50 for a bus. Entry into the beach itself remains free.

Meanwhile, restaurants in the village are resuming in-house seating this weekend, also at half capacity.

Over 60 businesses have taken a pledge created by the village, reinforcing the importance of safety for visitors and locals alike. The Lake George Region Health and Safety Pledge comes with a decal for a business’ window, to let visitors know their safety is a priority.

