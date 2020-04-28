Lake George RV Park caught in limbo without clear opening date

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Seniors all over America are bummed they’re missing out on their last chance for high school memories.

"We had our last day of school and none of us even knew that it was going to be our last day of school. It’s kind of sad that I think about all the things we won’t be able to do and how we won’t be able to see our friends for the last time, or get her yearbooks signed," says senior Rakaiya Martin.