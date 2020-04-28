Live Now
Lake George RV Park caught in limbo without clear opening date

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For Lake George RV Park, it’s not the shutdown itself that provides the biggest obstacle or the most uncertainty. They can work with a shorter season, but not knowing when that season might start is the biggest obstacle for them and other campgrounds.

