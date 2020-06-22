Lake George rings in start of summer with strong tourist weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Lake George has been busy this summer, but not just in the usual tourism-fueled ways. This year, COVID-19 has kept village officials and business leaders working since before the start of the summer, figuring out safe practices. In a release Monday, the Lake George Chamber of Commerce said the start of summer brought with it a strong weekend.

Amanda Metzger, chamber marketing director, wrote that many hotels in the tourism-friendly region were booked through to the 4th of July.

The weekend also coincided with a new tourism campaign from the chamber.

“People need a break. They’re eager to get out and enjoy the fantastic weather. They’re coming to Lake George to hike, bike and paddle, to go out in boat, and some people just enjoy sitting on the beach reading under a brilliant blue sky,” said Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Lake George Visitor Center was opened on Saturday, and now has it open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with certain precautions in place.

“The Lake George Area has been an iconic vacation destination for generations,” said Joanne Conley, Warren County’s Director of Tourism. “With a wide range of outdoor activities for people to experience, coupled with a beautiful Adirondack backdrop and extraordinary weather, a getaway this weekend was an easy decision to make.”

Businesses now nearly 100 strong continue to take the Lake George Region/Southern Adirondacks Health and Safety Pledge. The pledge serves as an affirmation of dedication to keeping restaurants, tourist attractions and other businesses safe as reopening continues.

Businesses that have taken the pledge will have decals placed in their windows.

Lake George and the rest of Warren County are in phase 3 of New York’s reopening plans. That means restaurants can now have limited indoor seating, and businesses like spas and tattoo parlors can open.

