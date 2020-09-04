Lake George restaurant weeks set to celebrate businesses with fall themes

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Restaurants in the village have worked all summer to safely feed visitors and locals during a tourist season made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, the village is putting on a pair of weekends dedicated to celebrating those businesses and employees; all with an autumnal twist.

The new Fall lake George Region Restaurant Appreciation Weeks are an adaptation of what would have been the 15th annual Lake George Restaurant Week. Instead of the usual twice-yearly 3-course meals local restaurants offer in June and September, two September dates are planned around different themes.

Restaurants will be selling beverages, appetizers, entrees and desserts with an apple theme from Sept. 13-19; and a pumpkin theme from Sept. 20-26.

Restaurants participating are all part of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce. Currently, the list of participating restaurants is as follows:

Adirondack Pub & Brewery

The Boathouse Restaurant

Docksider Restaurant

The View at Dunham’s Bay

The Lobster Pot

Log Jam Restaurant

Mario’s Restaurant

Moose Tooth Grill

Park 26

There are also tentative plans to showcase virtual cooking or mixology demonstrations from participating restaurants.

“Amid current conditions and with feedback from our member restaurants, we wanted to reimagine this promotion into a creative event that would have a virtual component and encourage people to celebrate the people and ingenuity in the local restaurant industry,” said chamber Executive Director Gina Mintzer in a release.

Diners at participating restaurants are invited to share pictures of their meals, drinks or gift card purchases on social media with the hashtag #DineLGR. Those who do will be eligible to win a $25 gift card to a participating restaurant.

