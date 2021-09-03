Lake George restaurant week returns this fall

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Lake George Region Fall Restaurant Week is returning this September. Despite the pandemic, restaurants are offering what they can.

Some restaurants will be offering a $30 pre-fixed menu while others will offer apple infused menu items from specialty drinks, to appetizers, entrée’s and desserts.

“Amid current conditions and with feedback from our member restaurants, we are offering the Lake George Region Restaurant Week to satisfy our local residents who enjoy this opportunity to get out and rediscover their favorite restaurant or explore a new establishment,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director Gina Mintzer.

This year’s restaurant week is scheduled September 12 through 18. You can visit the Lake George Chamber of Commerce website for participating restaurants and menu items.