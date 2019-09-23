Lake George resort ranked one of the ‘Best Haunted Hotels’

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall is officially here, and that means it’s the perfect time to visit some spooky places.

Well you don’t have to travel too far to get your scare on. The Sagamore Resort on Lake George has been named one of the country’s “Best Haunted Hotels” by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The historic resort came in 9th.

This luxurious Victorian hotel opened in New York in the 1880s, designed as destination for wealthy guests, and the legends suggest some of their spirits may still be lingering. People have reported a spirit couple in the restaurant, a woman in a white dress, a young boy on the golf course and another ghost in the elevator. While the hotel itself, a member of Historic Hotels of America, doesn’t loudly proclaim its haunted rumors, it’s big on the radar for ghost-hunters. USA Today

Two other New York hotels also made the list. Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, Tioga County ranked second on the list and Belhurst Castle in Geneva, Ontario County took sixth place.