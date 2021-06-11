Lake George residents can get new funds to improve their septic systems

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County put out new information on Friday about a program that can help lakeside residents who want to upgrade their septic systems.

The county was recently identified in a state project that offers property owners grants for up to 50% of the total cost of the septic work that needs to be done, up to $10,000.

That work can include improvement or complete replacement of an existing septic system.

“I’m excited that Warren County will be able to help our residents do their part to protect Lake George by providing reimbursement funds for the cost of replacing their aging septic systems along the lake,” said Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer.

Lake residents eligible for the aid will be notified by mail in coming weeks.

Ongoing projects dating back to April 2 may be considered eligible as well.

Grant decisions will be based on several factors, including proximity to the lake, potential groundwater and drinking water impact, and the condition of the home’s existing septic system.

The topic of septic system impact on water quality has been a point of concern for groups like the Lake George Association and The FUND for Lake George (now unified into a new LGA), which have spoken up about the influence that septic runoff from aging systems can have on harmful algal blooms, which have grown on Lake George as recently as last year.

“We are gratified that New York State has seen fit to include our beautiful and renowned lake into a program that will allow its stewards to better protect it,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber. “This will directly affect water quality in Lake George and that is a great investment in the future of the lake and Warren County.”

Warren County Planning & Development can be reached for more information at (518) 761-6553, or by email at gaddye@warrencountyny.gov.