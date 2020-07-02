Breaking News
Delmonico’s temporarily closes after three employees test positive

Lake George ready for a safe, if understaffed, 4th of July weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Village and county officials gathered at the Lake George Steamboat Company Thursday to ring in the 4th of July with a new COVID-19 safety campaign, and a reminder about the over 500 jobs still open in the region.

Warren County has created a new line of lawn signs bearing messages about hygiene and social distancing, which can be seen all over the county.

Meanwhile, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce has created a website, lakegeorgeishiring.com, which hosts a list of job openings left by the absence of 500 or more international workers this summer.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG