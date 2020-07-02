LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Village and county officials gathered at the Lake George Steamboat Company Thursday to ring in the 4th of July with a new COVID-19 safety campaign, and a reminder about the over 500 jobs still open in the region.
Warren County has created a new line of lawn signs bearing messages about hygiene and social distancing, which can be seen all over the county.
Meanwhile, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce has created a website, lakegeorgeishiring.com, which hosts a list of job openings left by the absence of 500 or more international workers this summer.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Latest stories
- Myrtle Beach to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas
- Thousands without power as strong storms pass through the Capital Region
- Senators updated on fast-track COVID-19 vaccine program
- Local restaurant recognized for giving back to essential workers
- Lake George ready for a safe, if understaffed, 4th of July weekend