Lake George ready for a safe, if understaffed, 4th of July weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Village and county officials gathered at the Lake George Steamboat Company Thursday to ring in the 4th of July with a new COVID-19 safety campaign, and a reminder about the over 500 jobs still open in the region.

Warren County has created a new line of lawn signs bearing messages about hygiene and social distancing, which can be seen all over the county.

Meanwhile, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce has created a website, lakegeorgeishiring.com, which hosts a list of job openings left by the absence of 500 or more international workers this summer.

