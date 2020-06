LAKE GEORGE (NEWS 10) – The Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery had originally planned to hold a one-week exhibition on algal blooms in Lake George this week. However due to the Covid-19 pandemic that exhibition is now online.

The exhibition features the work of Kathy Bozony, who has been has been documenting algal blooms in Lake George for over 10 years.

You can see the online gallery featuring photos from Bozony’s work here.

Th entire online presentation can be viewed here.