Lake George Music Festival drive-in series set for September

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Music Festival has not brought their normal in-person curation of classical music to the village this summer due to COVID-19, but has found no shortage of workarounds.

The festival will hold a 2-day series of drive-in concerts Sept. 19-20 at the Lake George Festival Commons.

Visitors will be able to listen to concerts displayed on the big screen through either amplifiers or car radios. Cars can come park starting at 6 p.m. either day, and will be parked in single rows to maintain social distancing.

Passes for each concert will be sold at $25 per vehicle containing the legal limit of people. The ticket process will be touchless, with staff scanning license plates to verify admission.

