Lake George Music Festival cancels 2020 season

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the cusp of their 10th anniversary, the Lake George Music Festival announced this week that their 2020 season would be canceled due to lasting effects and concerns caused by COVID-19.

The festival was originally slated to hold its 10th year on August 9-21. Organizers said the decision to cancel was made in communication with state and village officials, as well as the fact that many festivalgoers are high-risk for coronavirus.

“Above all else, we must do what we can in our realm to ensure the safety of our musicians, staff, and community of audience members and supporters,” wrote festival co-founders Alexander Lombard, Barbora Kolarova and Roger Kalia in a release.

In lieu of the influx of young performers who typically come to play classical music in Lake George during the season, the festival is holding some virtual substitutes. “Virtual LGMF” is set to livestream performances free of charge to Zoom, Facebook and YouTube. The Festival has previously hosted virtual performances on Facebook throughout the pandemic.

Also planned is a 2-3 set of concerts “drive-in” style, to be held at the Lake George Festival Commons. The festival is waiting on funding before confirming that event.

The festival is also working on a compilation CD, “A Decade in Lake George,” which will contain selections from the first decade of festivals.

“We know this unexpected intermission in regularly scheduled programming will not be the same as being together in Lake George, however, we still want to be with you in whatever way we can,” co-founders wrote. “We know when this is all over, the power of music will be critical to help us heal and recover.”

