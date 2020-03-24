Lake George Music Festival a beacon for young musicians and village economy

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As some festivals and other larger events look at the possibility of changing dates or canceling outright due to COVID-19, this year’s Lake George Music Festival remains slated to bring classical music to the village from August 9-21.
The event is becoming a light of hope for both young musicians, struggling to find work, and local businesses, struggling to figure out the changes on the way for this summer’s tourist season.
