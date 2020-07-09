Lake George mini golf seeing shift in clientele, socially-distanced putting

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For mini golf courses hoping to attract summer tourist traffic, the 2020 summer season didn’t start until this week, with New York’s phase 4 COVID-19 reopening staggering some openings.

Now that they’re open, the owners say there’s been a shift in clientele. Fewer seniors and young couples are coming to tee off at one of the two nine-hole courses, replaced by more able-bodied families.

Golfers are encouraged to wear masks, but will not be asked to leave if not wearing them. Both courses feature arrows pointing groups from one hole to the next, and golf clubs and balls are being sanitized in between uses.

