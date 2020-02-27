Lake George Mardi Gras celebration hosted by 17 village bars and restaurants

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Although proper Mardi Gras was on Tuesday, the village has its own celebration queued up for this weekend. On Saturday, Lake George Mardi Gras will bring fitting food and drink and live music.

This year, 17 local businesses will be offering a unique soup or gumbo paired with a craft beer from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Many events will also feature live music.

The full list of participating venues is as follows:

The Lagoon

10 McGillis

Sans Souci of Cleverdale

XII Sporks American Cuisine

King Neptune’s Pub

Duffy’s Tavern

The Garrison

Barnsider BBQ

163 Taproom

Bella’s Delicatessen

TR’s Restaurant & Lounge

Gaslight of Lake George

Lake George Beach Club

The Long Horn Restaurant and Pub

Mario’s Lake George

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen

East Cove

The event is organized by Lake George Stews N’ Brews, a team of Lake George businesses coordinating to expand the year-round offerings for visitors to the village.

Buses from Hoppy Trails and Spa City Tours have been hired to shuttle between the village and outlier locations during the event, giving participants the chance to hit as many venues as possible without having to worry as much about transportation.

Keep an eye on the event’s Facebook page for more details.