Lake George man facing child porn charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kory Sendzik, 28, has been charged with two felonies after State Police say they found he uploaded and downloaded child pornography. Sendzik is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation on the internet.

Charges

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Sendzik was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court June 25.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

