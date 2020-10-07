Lake George man arrested on Indictment Warrant for alleged business burglaries

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patrick Boucher, 30 of Lake George was arrested on an Indictment Warrant and charged with the following:

Felony, 2-counts, Burglary in the Third Degree

Felony, 1-count of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Felony, 1-count of Criminal Mischief Second Degree

Misdemeanor, 1-Count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

The Warren Count Sheriff’s Office said they received a report on March 25 that the Play Land Arcade in Lake George had been burglarized. Boucher reportedly forced his way into the business and caused damage to the inside.

During the investigation, police said it was discovered that the neighboring business, Capri Pizza, had also been burglarized and damaged.

Police said they then conducted an investigation and collected evidence. On October 2, the Warren County Grand Jury was given the case for review and came back with an Indictment.

Boucher was held in the Warren County Correctional Facility overnight and Wednesday morning was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on his own recognizance to appear again at a later date.

