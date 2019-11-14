Lake George man arrested for sending nude photos of victim without permission

by: Web Staff

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man has been arrested after supposedly sending nude photos of someone to acquaintances of his.

State Police say 50-year-old Timothy A. Webb is charged with Unlawful Dissemination of an Intimate Image (A misdemeanor) and Harassment 2nd degree (violation) after sending nude photos of a victim to others through a social media app without the knowledge or permission of the victim.

Webb was processed at State Police Queensbury station and issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on November 18.

