Lake George man arrested for Grand Larceny

Matthew Oswald, 27, of Lake George is accused of taking $1,100 from an unlocked car.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Oswald, 27, of Lake George for allegedly stealing from an unlocked vehicle. Deputies arrested and charged him on June 1.

Deputies say that Oswald took $1,100 in cash from an unlocked vehicle outside of the victim’s home in Lake George. He was arrested after an investigation, the incident happened on May 28.

Oswald has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a felony. Oswald was processed and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Lake George Court at a later date.