Lake George holding art and craft festival

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 30 to August 1, Lake George will be holding an art and craft festival at the Charles R Wood Park. The Festival will feature more than 100 artists, artisans, and specialty food makers including New York Wine producers and distillers.

Some of the food booths will be, wood-fired pizza, empanadas, grilled chicken wraps burgers, fried pickles, lemonade, smoothies Jamaican jerk chicken, rice, and beans, and more. Also, Adirondack Brewery will serve a selection of beer from its handcrafted beer menu and there will be live music throughout the day.

The event is rain or shine and will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Adult admission is $7 and is valid the entire weekend.