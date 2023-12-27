LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Governor Kathy Hochul announced the 2023 Capital Region winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to be Lake George. It will be one of ten communities in New York to receive $10 million.

“Through this initiative, we aim to enhance and expand the downtown culture. Creating a more vibrant community that not only preserves, but improves upon the integrity of our historical, cultural, recreational, and environmental resources,” stated Mayor of the Village of Lake George, Ray Perry.

Governor Kathy Hochul added that locally-owned businesses and jobs could be created and improved thanks to these efforts. These workers may have a chance to afford living locally.

“Affordable housing. Because the short-term rentals up here really have exploded and that’s made housing in any community in the county difficult,” described Chairman of Board of Supervisors in Warren County, Kevin Geraghty.

Mayor Perry said this will include tearing down and rebuilding existing buildings. “It’s not Section 8’s and it’s not migrant housing. It’s the $17 to $20 an hour wages. It’s your LPNs, your EMTs, the backbone.”

Governor Hochul explained this is an investment to keep New Yorkers in New York. “People will leave our state to go to other states with the same tax rate and the same weather because they can find housing. That’s unsustainable for our growth.”

The Lake George community will spend six months finalizing their investment plan for these possible projects. Both Hoosick Falls and Schuylerville will be receiving $4.5 million through the New York Forward program according to Hochul.