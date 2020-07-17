Lake George featured on several national tourism lists

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Lake George has been seeing steady tourist traffic as it enforces safe COVID-19 practices and social distancing rules.

The Lake George Chamber of Commerce sent out info on Friday on travel lists where the village, lake and beaches have been featured this summer.

Million Dollar Beach and Schroon Lake Town Beach were both featured in a list of 11 top New York beaches on TripAdvisor.

In a list of socially-distanced travel destinations from Vogue, the village was mentioned in a section on the Adirondack Park. The Sagamore at Bolton Landing also received a mention.

It also got its own list from TravelAwaits, listing prime attractions in and around the village. Lake boating, hiking and Fort William Henry were among the activities featured. The website additionally gave it a mention in a list of “10 Must-Visit Quaint Towns in Upstate New York.”

Lake George’s RV park and camping options were given dues as well, in lists from MSN and VacationIdea.

The chamber also said that almost 200 Lake George businesses had taken the Lake George Region/Southern Adirondacks Health & Safety Pledge. The pledge was created to swear safe coronavirus-aware practices, and signal that dedication to visitors with stickers to be placed in storefront windows.

LATEST STORIES