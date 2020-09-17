Lake George Escape campground finishes $1 million wetland protection project

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shoreline restoration, redone culverts and easier swimming lanes for fish have come to a stretch of river-adjacent wetland by Lake George Escape campground.

The new development comes from a $1 million project by the park which got a ribbon-cutting Thursday.

Also Thursday, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce announced a new visitor pledge, which can be signed online, where visitors to the region can declare their intent to stay COVID-19 safe. Those who take the pledge get a commemorative face mask.

